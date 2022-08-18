Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Raised by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $191.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.