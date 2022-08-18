Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $386.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.33.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.