Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Decreased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $109.78. 12,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.