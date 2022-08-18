Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VUG opened at $263.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.82.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.