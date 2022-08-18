Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,272. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

