Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.34. 58,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

