Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,198 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,997,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.04% of Maverix Metals worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $546.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 62.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday.

Maverix Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.