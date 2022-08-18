Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 24,704 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Qiagen worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.5 %

Qiagen Profile

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.