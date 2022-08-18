Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

