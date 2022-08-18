Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $1,749,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Incyte by 37.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.