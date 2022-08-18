Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $20.79

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $20.00. Valneva shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 66 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VALN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
