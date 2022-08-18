Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 3rd

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 928,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.