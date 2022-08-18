Vai Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and approximately $24,136.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00720139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

