Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 44,950 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Usio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on USIO shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Usio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

