USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $77,946.86 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00572191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00256312 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001406 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013587 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.