USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $77,946.86 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00572191 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00256312 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00050407 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013587 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
