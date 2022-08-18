Uquid Coin Price Tops $9.17 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.17 or 0.00039102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $91.65 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070519 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

