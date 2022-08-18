Upfire Price Down 54.8% Over Last Week (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Upfire has a market cap of $412,304.95 and $10,154.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Upfire has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Upfire Coin Profile
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Upfire Coin Trading
