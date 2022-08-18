Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $8,844.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance
