Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $8,844.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

