Uno Re (UNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $208,165.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uno Re has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $208,165.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00569342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00258103 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023177 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

