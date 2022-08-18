UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Tops $571,817.22

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 2% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $571,817.22 and approximately $658,254.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013405 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.

