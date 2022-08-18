Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC cut shares of Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.51) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

OTC UMGNF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

