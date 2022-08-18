Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

