Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,553. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
