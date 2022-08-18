Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,553. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 175,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,384,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

