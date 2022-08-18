United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.14.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $221.63 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,994 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

