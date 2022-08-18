United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 1,161 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $120,337.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,003.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.22. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

