Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.05. 14,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average is $234.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

