Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.10

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as low as $26.62. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1,866 shares.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

