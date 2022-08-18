Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) vs. Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 3.42% 20.19% 9.08% Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.70 $119.50 million $1.75 18.46 Netlist $142.35 million 4.92 $4.83 million ($0.14) -21.59

This table compares Ultra Clean and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 2 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.79%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Netlist.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

