Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $35,188.56 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,783.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,131. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Udemy

Several brokerages have commented on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

