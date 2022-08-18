UBS Group Cuts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $100.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

