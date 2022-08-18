UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €27.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($27.55) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR DWS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.84 ($29.43). The company had a trading volume of 37,192 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($42.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.79 and its 200 day moving average is €30.86.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.