Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.