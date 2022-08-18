Tycoon (TYC) Hits One Day Volume of $34,130.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $788,041.36 and approximately $34,130.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Buying and Selling Tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars.

