Truist Financial Trims HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Target Price to $75.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan Watts acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $323,700.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,766,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 90,279 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

