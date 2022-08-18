TrueFi (TRU) One Day Volume Tops $4.17 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $4.17 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00128879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00070737 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.