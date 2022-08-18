Truadvice LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 312,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 298,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,322. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

