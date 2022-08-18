Truadvice LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Truadvice LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 27,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,816. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

