Truadvice LLC Purchases 8,343 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

