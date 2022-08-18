Truadvice LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,983. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

