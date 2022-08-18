Truadvice LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $429.58. The company had a trading volume of 113,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,327. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.46 and a 200-day moving average of $418.92.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.