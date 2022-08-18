Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 834,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,200,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

