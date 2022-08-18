Truadvice LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after buying an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 10,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,001. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

