Truadvice LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF makes up about 3.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PSFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 7,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.