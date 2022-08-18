Truadvice LLC Has $487,000 Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.