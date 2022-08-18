Truadvice LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period.

SPTL traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 110,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,450. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

