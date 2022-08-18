Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 6,398 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

