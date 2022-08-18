Trodl (TRO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Trodl (TRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. Trodl has a market capitalization of $35,747.39 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00720713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Buying and Selling Trodl
Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.