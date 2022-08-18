Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.