Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells $412,500.00 in Stock

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.