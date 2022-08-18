Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CFO Sells $412,500.00 in Stock

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
