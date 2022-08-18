Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.4 %

TRT stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

